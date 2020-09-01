Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.47

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $154.47 and traded as low as $125.10. Greencore Group shares last traded at $125.70, with a volume of 592,201 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 176.67 ($2.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.47. The company has a market cap of $560.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

