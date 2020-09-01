GreenMed 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00041389 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.54 or 0.05957728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00019480 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00036947 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GRMD is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

