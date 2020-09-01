Grid+ Price Up 47.2% Over Last 7 Days (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002366 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $11.15 million and $168,873.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $719.81 or 0.05978846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

