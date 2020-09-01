GridCoin Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $6,347.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

