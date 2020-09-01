Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 80,308 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,308 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. 2,316,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,803,938. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.