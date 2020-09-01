Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,827,235. The firm has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

