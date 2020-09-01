Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.9% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 141,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 38,113 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 618,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,278,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $313.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.