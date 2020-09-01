Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 2.2% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

ACWI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 116,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $82.88.

