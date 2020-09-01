Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,107 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 119,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,938. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27.

