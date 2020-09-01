Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.46

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and traded as low as $14.00. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

GFED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the second quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

