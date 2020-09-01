GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $194.10 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 7.5% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned 0.30% of Booking worth $194,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded up $18.41 on Tuesday, hitting $1,928.86. 315,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,755.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,605.35. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.