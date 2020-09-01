GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Purchases 64,042 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.8% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Stryker worth $46,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Stryker by 6.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 45.5% during the second quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 124,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 38,950 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.03. 925,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,114. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Argus lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

