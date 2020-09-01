GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 3,500 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for approximately 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Credicorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 81.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Credicorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Banco Santander lowered Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.25.

NYSE BAP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 207,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average of $145.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.82. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

