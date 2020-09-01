Guardian Capital LP Acquires 157,230 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,230 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.77% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 172,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $53.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

