Guardian Capital LP Buys 35,250 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.67% of Stantec worth $23,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. 79,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $33.81.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $686.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

