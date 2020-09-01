Guardian Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,150 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.29% of Celestica worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,033,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 452,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celestica by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,575 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Celestica by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,445,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 701,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,384,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 708,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 220,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,420. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

