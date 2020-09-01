Guardian Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 2.7% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.09% of Shopify worth $104,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $67.90 on Tuesday, reaching $1,134.32. 2,080,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,859.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,740.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,007.33 and a 200-day moving average of $732.30. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.54.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

