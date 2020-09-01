Guardian Capital LP Decreases Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 592,212 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for 2.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.89% of Open Text worth $102,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Text by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. 600,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,688. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

