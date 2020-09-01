Guardian Capital LP Decreases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 805,467 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 1.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.21% of Suncor Energy worth $54,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.37. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

