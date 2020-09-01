Guardian Capital LP Has $102.84 Million Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,316 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises approximately 2.7% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.63% of CGI worth $102,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 1,353.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 233,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.48.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

