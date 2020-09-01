Guardian Capital LP Has $107.33 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,426 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 2.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.31% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $107,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after buying an additional 408,973 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after buying an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,845,000 after buying an additional 284,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,266,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

CP traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $295.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $302.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

