Guardian Capital LP Has $15.83 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,576 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 43.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,165,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $386.81. 908,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

