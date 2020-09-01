Guardian Capital LP Has $30.48 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Accenture by 111.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in shares of Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,599,000 after buying an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,128.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,295,000 after buying an additional 443,488 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,756. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $243.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

