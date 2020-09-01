Guardian Capital LP Has $5.54 Million Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,336 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. 1,165,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,463. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

