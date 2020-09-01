Guardian Capital LP Has $81.07 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 585,043 shares during the period. Fortis makes up about 2.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.46% of Fortis worth $81,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $182,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 256,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

