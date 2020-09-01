Guardian Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 67.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $162.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,389. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,160. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

