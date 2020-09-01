Guardian Capital LP Makes New Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,065,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,903,000. Bausch Health Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.86% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,165,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Barclays increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

BHC stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. 3,890,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

