Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,719,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,765 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 3.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.61% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $119,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $24,300,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of WPM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,745. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

