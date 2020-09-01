Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,910,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 436,735 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 4.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.32% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $161,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 222.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,616,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $80,005,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,383,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,844,000 after buying an additional 1,649,252 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 206.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,024,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,688,000 after buying an additional 1,363,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 74.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,185,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,848,000 after buying an additional 1,360,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

BNS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.53. 1,089,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,577. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.6814 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

