Guardian Capital LP Sells 1,171,813 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,171,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 1.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Bank of Montreal worth $67,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.56. 503,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

