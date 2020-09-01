Guardian Capital LP Sells 189,423 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 189,423 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 1.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.42% of Pembina Pipeline worth $57,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 879,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,905. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

