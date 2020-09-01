Guardian Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,497 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,470 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18,482.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,277,000 after purchasing an additional 913,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,464. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

