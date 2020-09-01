Guider Price Up 130.3% Over Last 7 Days (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Guider has traded up 130.3% against the US dollar. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $64,542.51 and $52.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.87 or 0.05961840 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00019671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

