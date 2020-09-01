Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Trading Up 3%

Gunsynd PLC (LON:GUN) shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 9,330,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 69,500,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

Gunsynd Company Profile (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

