GVC (LON:GVC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $774.12

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $774.12 and traded as high as $824.40. GVC shares last traded at $804.20, with a volume of 1,636,284 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective (up from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.90).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 774.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 730.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

