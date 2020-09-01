Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.06

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $17.50. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 646.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Gyrodyne worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

