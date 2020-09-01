Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.74

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.74 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 11364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HASI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 610,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 832,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,697,000 after buying an additional 46,446 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 73,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.