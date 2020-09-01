HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

HRGLY opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

