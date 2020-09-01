Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.47

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $221.47 and traded as low as $208.00. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 57,760 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 million and a P/E ratio of 15.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

