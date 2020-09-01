Haymaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:HYACU) Shares Up 0.7%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 57,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition by 150,000.0% in the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,501,000.

About Haymaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.