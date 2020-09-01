HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 6.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $42,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,968,000 after buying an additional 631,592 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $12,973,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,225. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

