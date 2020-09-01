Head to Head Analysis: AT&T (NYSE:T) versus Hong Kong Television Network (NYSE:HKTVY)

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AT&T and Hong Kong Television Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $181.19 billion 1.17 $13.90 billion $3.57 8.35 Hong Kong Television Network $180.47 million 6.68 -$36.99 million N/A N/A

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

Risk and Volatility

AT&T has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Hong Kong Television Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 6.84% 13.03% 4.66% Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AT&T and Hong Kong Television Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 3 12 12 0 2.33 Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T currently has a consensus target price of $34.04, suggesting a potential upside of 14.20%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Summary

AT&T beats Hong Kong Television Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. It also engages in property investment, trading, and TV programming activities; and provision of mobile television, as well as management and agency services to artistes. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

