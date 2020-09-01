Head-To-Head Contrast: COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) versus MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:NUZE)

MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) and COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MobileSmith and COLRUYT SA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith $1.79 million 159.02 -$12.19 million N/A N/A COLRUYT SA/ADR $11.02 billion 0.88 $442.93 million N/A N/A

COLRUYT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MobileSmith.

Profitability

This table compares MobileSmith and COLRUYT SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith -444.42% -151.18% -114.30% COLRUYT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MobileSmith and COLRUYT SA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A COLRUYT SA/ADR 2 2 0 0 1.50

Volatility and Risk

MobileSmith has a beta of -5.47, indicating that its stock price is 647% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COLRUYT SA/ADR has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MobileSmith shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

COLRUYT SA/ADR beats MobileSmith on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MobileSmith

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About COLRUYT SA/ADR

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France. It also operates 78 Colruyt retail stores and 26 Dreambaby stores in Belgium. In addition, the company operates ColliShop, an online shopping service; ColliShop Professional, which offers a range of B2B products; 215 Spar retail stores; and 298 Codifrance stores. Further, it provides fresh products, dry food, and frozen and non-food products; operates 66 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for ladies and men; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; and provides meat, wine, cheese, coffee, and bread. Additionally, the company operates 120 DATS 24 filling stations and Collect&Go, an online shopping service; generates and sells green power using onshore wind turbines, solar panels, and combined heat and power generation facilities; and offers print and document management services. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as hospitals, schools, companies, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

