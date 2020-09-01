Head-To-Head Contrast: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) vs. First Midwest Bancorp (NYSE:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 1.65 $199.74 million $1.98 6.29 Truist Financial $14.66 billion 3.57 $3.22 billion $4.37 8.88

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 16.97% 6.70% 0.83% Truist Financial 17.32% 8.07% 1.00%

Risk and Volatility

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Midwest Bancorp and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Truist Financial 0 7 14 0 2.67

First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.45%. Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $45.68, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Summary

Truist Financial beats First Midwest Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

