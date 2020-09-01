Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $326.26

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $326.26 and traded as low as $282.00. Headlam Group shares last traded at $286.00, with a volume of 18,951 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Headlam Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 326.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85.

In related news, insider Keith Edelman purchased 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £19,906.38 ($26,011.21).

About Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

