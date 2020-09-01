Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24. 10,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 97,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Hebron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Hebron Technology alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hebron Technology stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT)

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hebron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hebron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.