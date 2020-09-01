HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $461.75 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00012898 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007854 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005014 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000603 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001300 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00029776 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,531,203 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

