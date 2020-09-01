HedgeTrade Hits Market Cap of $469.79 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $469.79 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00013071 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00007886 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005106 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000594 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001260 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030157 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,531,203 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.