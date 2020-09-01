Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Trading 8.6% Higher

Helix Biopharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.24.

Helix Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

