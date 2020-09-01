Hellofresh’s (HLFFF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLFFF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Hellofresh alerts:

Hellofresh stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084. Hellofresh has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.